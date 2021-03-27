Glorious living in Glenmore

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to bring to the market this lovely family home enjoying a peaceful setting on circa 0.37 acre of mature gardens with yard and outbuildings.

The property is located in a lovely countryside setting in the townland of Kilmakevoge in the parish of Glenmore.

The owners have extended and redesigned the property which now extends to 80 square metres/ 861 square feet of spacious and light filled accommodation. The layout comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, back hall, two good sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom.



The mature grounds extend to circa 0.37 acre of garden and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time. The property is well set back from the road with a post and rail fencing along the boundary with the road.

Two block piers with wooden vehicular gates give access to the front and side of the property. The front and side gardens are laid in lawn with a selection of mature trees and plants which include four lovely Cherry Blossoms. A fishpond was built by the owners shortly after they moved into the property.

A neatly cut Leylandii hedge separates the side and rear garden and provides seclusion and privacy. A second vehicular entrance with wooden gates gives access to the rear yard.

A sweeping concrete driveway is bordered by a neat lawn on both sides with mature Leylandii trees planted along the boundary line. There is a large block built shed (measuring 70 square metres/753 square feet) which is divided into a garage and storage rooms and has power and plug sockets. There is secure parking for several cars.

The property is located in the townland of Kilmakevoge which is just 4.5km from the picturesque village of Glenmore.



The village has a number of amenities including a national school, church, community hall, public house and Glanbia Agribusiness. Ballyfacey National School is also located in close proximity. A school bus service is in operation from Glenmore to New Ross where there is an excellent choice of good secondary schools, while Abbey Community College in Ferrybank is a 10-minute drive away. The property is seven miles from the town of New Ross and nine miles from Waterford City on the N25.

Viewing of the property is highly recommended. For more information contact John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-77 21904.

Kilmakevoge,

Glenmore,

Co Kilkenny,

Y34 V104

Asking price: €165,000

BER: D2