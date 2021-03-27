€3,500 worth of tools stolen from a van in Castlecomer

Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating the theft of €3,500 worth of tools from a van on Thursday evening.

The van, a grey Renault Master, was parked in the driveway of a house on High St between 8pm and 9pm when it was broken into. A number of tools were taken: a Hilti Hammer Action drill, a Hilti Laser, a Hilti Impact driver, A Dewalt Impact Driver, a Dewalt Screw Gun and a Hilti Dry Wall Gun.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who is offered tools for sale or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them in Castlecomer. The combined value of the tools is over €3,500.