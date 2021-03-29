Over €4.3 million in funding for Kilkenny projects under Active Travel allocations

A total of €4,333,000 in Government funding is to be allocated today for projects in Kilkenny according to Deputy John McGuinness.

Projects in Kilkenny will include an allocation of €1,100,000 for the development of a new one way system at Bridge Street in Callan, €120,000 for improvement works at Cootes Lane, €100k for the city centre traffic management plan and €135,000 for improvement works at Parliament Street among other projects.

Other projects set to benefit included €100,000 for radical cycle route improvement and €50,000 in funding for a inner orbital cycling route.

€50,000 has also been allocated for the Linear Park Boardwalk and Greensbridge Upgrade and a further €50,000 for Linear Park ancillary improvements.

Deputy John McGuinness says the funding will greatly enhance Kilkenny. “This is very positive news for Kilkenny and will come as a great boost. It is part of a €70 million national fund that we are rolling out today across the country to improve cycling and walking infrastructure.

“Connecting communities by enhancing walking and cycling routes is of huge importance and encouraging walking and cycling is also part of our plan in terms of tackling climate change. This funding will take us a long way in that regard,” he said.

Welcoming the news on behalf of Kilkenny County Council, Chairman Andrew McGuinness said, “I’m delighted to welcome this positive news and look forward to seeing all of the funded projects come to fruition resulting in high quality walking and cycling networks throughout Kilkenny City and county.

“I’m particularly happy to see such a level of funding being invested into areas like Callan and Freshford but also much needed cycle improvements on the Ring Road, enhancement works at St Kierans Street and the substantial funding for our Safe School Zones. Today is a good day for Kilkenny,” concluded Chairman McGuinness.