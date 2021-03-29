People before Profit launch meeting to take place in Kilkenny

Kilkenny People Before Profit will hold their launch meeting this evening (March 31) via Zoom.

Meeting The Fight for the Future, will discuss Ecosocialism, Renewable Energy and how to get it right, and the struggle for equality in the age of a pandemic.

Deputy Paul Murphy, who recently joined People Before Profit will be joined by Cllr Adrienne Wallace from Carlow who ran as a general election candidate for Carlow/Kilkenny and Trish Brennan, a community worker from Kilkenny.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said she is [very excited to speak at this meeting directly to Kilkenny audiences'.

" I have had a lot of people in Kilkenny contact me with serious concerns about industrial-scale wind farms popping up, and we have had the same issues in Carlow. Although everyone is in favour of renewable energy the government have opened the door to bug business renewables whose main priority is profit. Consequently, they are pushing a model that risks the wellbeing of local people and the local environment. We must fight for a model that works in tandem with community and the local environment and I will be spelling that out .

Trish Brennan is a local community worker and she is concerned about what the future holds and how the pandemic is affecting women and their human rights.

“A health crisis such as Covid-19 can make existing inequalities for women and girls worse. Especially for women experiencing the increased violence and abuse, which has spiked dramatically. In general, marginalised groups are more vulnerable during emergencies; women and children are particularly isolated and vulnerable as funding to support services had already been slashed pre-pandemic. There is a need to constantly highlight this issue and put a spotlight on it as a scourge in our communities. More community and voluntary supports are needed for women in the community. The empowerment and collective participation of women is critical to tackling this problem - and it is crucial that the voices and needs of women are present and heard as responses to Covid-19 and the gender based violence crisis in particular continues.”

Details and access for Zoom meeting can be found on the Facebook page of Cllr Adrienne Wallace People Before Profit. search on Facebook page @wallacePBP’