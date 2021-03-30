House 'downsizing’ should be part of Kilkenny Development Plan - McCarthy

A local councillor has said it’s imperative that Kilkenny County Council’s planning department investigate the possibility of including a policy to allow for downsizing in its Draft Development Plan.

Councillor Michael McCarthy says that presently there is no means by which this can be facilitated. He says he has received several representations from constituents seeking to downsize.

“Take for example people who have reached a certain age and whose family members have left home. They are now faced with a home which is too spacious, difficult to maintain, clean and heat,” says Cllr McCarthy.

“Due to the passages of time in some cases refurbishment works are needed. For many people, a far more practical solution would be to sell up and build a bungalow that would now cater for their requirements.

“However, that is not possible in Kilkenny although I believe in other counties such a move would be facilitated. Given the huge demand and lack of supply in housing it’s an opportune time for Kilkenny to enact consistency and to follow the lead of adjoining counties.

Short supply

“I am now calling on Kilkenny County Council to incorporate such a policy which I believe would be of great benefit to many people and would have many benefits such as providing more housing stock ,which as we all know is in short supply,” said the Fianna Fail councillor.