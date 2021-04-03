Kilkenny Property: Sunnyside - a superb Greenshill home in an enviable location

Looking for a home in Kilkenny City with a superb location and the potential for redevelopment?

Sunnyside is a gracious double-fronted detached bungalow built in 1938 on one of Kilkenny’s most premier roads. The property enjoys an enviable location on Greenshill, which is on the edge of Kilkenny City centre.

Many of the property’s period features remain intact, including high ceilings, picture rails, fireplace, architraves and doors. In need of upgrading, the property represents an excellent opportunity for the new owners to design and redevelop this house into a unique modern home. The site has significant road frontage and has the potential for further housing, subject to full planning permission.

Internally, the accommodation extends to 106 square metres (1,141 square feet - not including the garage) of spacious and bright accommodation. The layout comprises an enclosed porch and entrance hall, storage cupboard, living room, dining room, kitchen/dining room and three bedrooms. A shower room and a separate WC complete the accommodation.

The property stands proudly on an elevated site extending to 0.66 acre of mature and private gardens. Fully walled to the front, access to the property is through wrought-iron double gates. A sweeping gravel driveway leads up to the front and side of the house with parking for up to four cars. The garage has an electric roller door to the front of the house and there is a pedestrian door from the rear garden.

The front and side gardens are laid in lawn bordered by mature planting, herbaceous borders and rose beds. A neat hedge running along the boundary wall at the front provides seclusion and privacy.

The rear garden is laid in lawn bordered on both sides by mature hedging with a row of tall evergreen trees at the end of the garden. The area directly at the rear of the house is laid in paved patio slabs, with a large gravelled area connecting to another paved patio area surrounded by stone built raised flower beds. A pathway with a pergola and climbing roses leads down to another paved patio area at the end of the garden which is also surrounded by stone built raised flower beds. A large Bramley apple tree stands firmly in the middle of the rear garden. There are a number of outbuildings including a block-built boiler house and wooden shed.

Greenshill is just a stroll from the city centre filled with superb eateries, boutique shops, excellent transport links and shopping centres.

Among the amenities which are practically on the doorstep are some of Kilkenny’s best schools including St Kieran’s College Secondary School, Kilkenny College, Presentation Secondary School, Loreto Secondary School and several primary schools.

A two minute drive will connect you to the Castlecomer Road allowing easy access to the M9 motorway while Kilkenny Train Station is also in close proximity.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Further information is available from selling agent John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

Sunnyside,

Greenshill,

Kilkenny,

R95 H56K

Asking price: €695,000

BER: G rating