Planning challenge to proposed Aldi in Castlecomer

Plans to develop a new Aldi supermarket in Castlecomer have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The appeal against the development was lodged in March by Castlecomer Stores Ltd.

Kilkenny County Council initially granted planning permission for the development on February 8, and the appeal was lodged on March 8, the last day for an appeal to be made.

An Bord Pleanala are due to make a decision on the appeal by July 12.



The appeal has been made on several grounds: poor urban design in parts, flaws in traffic assessment, unreasonable conditions imposed concerning traffic, and the absence of an Environmental Impact Assessment.



Development plans include a café/restaurant, nine houses and eight office units, on the former creamery site.

The project will involve the demolition of existing agricultural/ industrial buildings - excluding the mill building which is a protected structure, and the single storey annex building abutting Castlecomer post office, which is protected.



Proposed is the construction of a single storey anchor store, to include an off-licence, with gross floor area of 1,798sqm and associated signage including erection of three free-standing double-sided internally illuminated sign nine retail units including convenience, comparison and retail service outlets.

It will involve the conservation of the existing mill building, with a café and mezzanine gallery exhibition space.