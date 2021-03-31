Scoops ahoy! Philly’s Ice Cream Parlour to open in Castlecomer this week

Positivity is alive and well in Castlecomer, with so many projects on the horizon. One new arrival will open tomorrow (Thursday) when the Jarrow Restaurant and Philly’s Ice Cream Parlour open for takeaway business.

Following extensive redecoration, provision of outdoor seating and patio refurbishment it’s all systems go on the ground floor area of the Interpretative Centre at Castlecomer Discovery Park.

It’s great to see four local girls Aisling, Katie, Elise and Erica, gaining employment in the exciting enterprise where takeaway paninis, wraps, salads, hot food, coffees and cakes are available.

The front of house manager is Ms Kateri Covington. She comes with a wealth of experience in the hospitality trade having previously held managerial positions in both Galway and Carlow.