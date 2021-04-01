Minister Noonan announces €3m in funding for 477 built heritage projects, including 14 in Kilkenny

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, announced that 477 heritage projects across every county in the country will benefit from a total of €3m under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades.

Speaking today, Minister Noonan said, ‘I am delighted to announce €3m investment in our built heritage which will assist 477 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures right across the country as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage. These awards will provide much-needed economic stimulus in all 31 local authority areas and will give employment to the many small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople involved in heritage-related construction activity. Not only will this €3m funding help sustain specialist heritage businesses while the market recovers, it is also an investment in this Government’s commitment under the Programme for Government to encourage traditional building skills.’

Also welcoming the investment in 14 sites across Kilkenny, Fine Gael Deputy, John Paul Phelan, said: “Kilkenny is very much a tourist magnet and we have a great reputation for showcasing and safeguarding our built heritage. These investment will protect that reputation and build on it into the future.

“Many of the works proposed also require very specialised skills and it’s great to see investment in these areas – such as thatching, lime rendering and more. Our landmarks deserve care and attention and this is money very well spent,” Deputy Phelan said.