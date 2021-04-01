Kilkenny Tourism welcomes reopening of outdoor attractions at end of month

Kilkenny Tourism has welcomed the Government’s announcement that outdoor attractions can re-open at the end of the month.

After months beset with closures and lockdowns, many of Kilkenny’s best loved family attractions; cultural sites and parks are commencing to re-open from April 26. With travel restrictions about to ease people can soon travel anywhere in their county and enjoy some of Kilkenny’s best loved amenities. From outdoors activities and authentic experiences to family and couple orientated get-aways Kilkenny has so much #MoretoExplore this Summer.

Nore Valley Park

At Nore Valley Park, you will find everything from pet farms, archery, mini golf, go karts and tractor rides across the lush green lands of the farm. There is a packed timetable of events which includes interactions with animals like lambs, baby kids, chickens, ostriches, and rabbits, some of which children get the opportunity to bottle feed. Set against the beautiful backdrop of this scenic valley, with acres of parkland and woodlands to explore, Nore Valley Park provides hours of amusement for the family. Walk the 3km nature trail or test your skills on their giant chess board. Visit: www.norevalleypark.com.

Castlecomer Discovery Park

For families who love an adrenalin filled day, then Castlecomer Discovery Park is the ideal place. The 80-acre activity park features a wide range of exhilarating activities for all ages, from the fun and challenging tree-top walk high amongst the sycamore trees to archery and zip lines. For the younger children, there's a playground, an elf and fairy village, a giant bouncing net and a Junior Woodland Adventure Course where children navigate a series of low-risk challenges, balancing and steering their way through the obstacles. Visit: www.discoverypark.ie.

Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum

The stunning Woodstock Gardens are located in the south east of Kilkenny just outside the picturesque village of Inistioge. The gardens, overlooking the River Nore Valley, offer visitors a wide variety of attractions and are a relaxing and beautiful environment in which to spend a day with a picnic. There are picnic tables around the gardens, a playground and an orienteering course for the more adventurous families. Visit: www.woodstock.ie.

Kiltorcan Raceway

Kiltorcan Raceway Karting Circuit operates a 1000 metre, super smooth, all weather, floodlit track and supply everything visitors need for a fantastic driving experience. Karting, at any level is challenging, exhilarating fun and extremely safe. Kiltorcan also provide 15 or 30 minutes 'practice sessions' for individuals or smaller groups. Visit: www.kiltoran.com

Jerpoint Abbey

An outstanding Cistercian abbey founded in the second half of the 12th century, this church with its Romanesque detail dates from this period. In the transept chapels visitors can see a 13th to 16th century tomb sculpture, the majestic tower and its cloister Included in the admission fee, is a free guided tour of the partially restored monastic ruins with its magnificently sculptured cloister arcade and exhibition centre is an exemplary experience of Ireland’s Ancient East.

Jerpoint Park

Jerpoint Park in Thomastown will take you on a tour of the footprints of a deserted 12th Century Medieval town dating back to 1200AD. Your local guide will delve into the history and importance of this once thriving town called Newtown Jerpoint. Jerpoint Park also offers Angling, or why not try something completely unique and come watch their sheep dog demonstration, showcasing man and dog working together as one. www.jerpointpark.com.

Kells Priory

Pack a lunch and head 15km outside Kilkenny city, where visitors will find the Augustine priory of Kells situated alongside King's River beside the village of Kells. Explore the priory’s most striking feature, a collection of medieval tower houses spaced at intervals along and within walls which enclose a site of just over three acres. It consists of a church, a chapel, prior's residence or sacristy and a number of domestic buildings for visitors to explore.

Ireland's Medieval Mile

A mosey down the Medieval Mile is as much an immersion in the sights, smells and sounds of the modern city as the heritage that set it on its way. The Medieval Mile is a discovery trail through Kilkenny, linking the 13th-Century St Canice’s Cathedral and a stunning Anglo-Norman castle with all sorts of medieval sights in-between. From a visit to a recreated medieval garden to St Canice’s Round Tower where you can take a glimpse inside the lives of the Butler family at Kilkenny Castle, there is plenty to explore.

“This week’s announcement has brought about a much needed ‘air of optimism’ for the tourism sector that will see us once again start to re-open our doors to visitors safely and securely," says Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism Ciaran Conroy.

"It has been a difficult few month for many businesses in the sector, but this is certainly a positive step closer to a full re-opening in the summer months. We hope the people of Kilkenny take full advantage of the reopening as well as the easing of travel limitations to get out and enjoy our outdoor sites and attractions this summer. The opportunity to explore and discover the very best Kilkenny has to offer now presents itself as restrictions start to lift."

For #moretoexplore in Kilkenny visit www.visitkilkenny.ie.