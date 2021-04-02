Sadness as former Dean of Kilkenny Norman Lynas dies in US
Pictured here in 2009, Canon Norman Lynas was Dean of St Canice's Cathedral for many years
The former Dean of St Canice’s Cathedral and great friend of Kilkenny, Canon Norman Lynas has died.
Canon Lynas suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury last year.
Many people here, including parishioners of St Canice’s and those from further afield, fondly remember Canon Norman from his time in Kilkenny from 1991-2009
