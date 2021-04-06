Litter pick fundraiser for Danesfort Community Centre

Danesfort Community Centre have organised a litter pick fundraiser this Saturday (April 10) from 10am until 1pm on a number of roads in Danesfort Kells Cuffesgrange areas.

The event is two-fold - it is hoped to raise funds for the local community centre and also to clean up local areas.

Due to Covid-19 all activities and income to the centre have ceased and following many zoom meetings the directors came up with the litter pick idea. The board agreed it was a good idea and subsequently registered with National Spring Clean Ireland

Promotion has been ongoing and the response has been good with volunteers to pick or steward and some donations received.

This fundraiser is a once-off call for help with expenses such as insurance, heating, fire and safety, cleaning and maintenance until the centre reopens and activities resume as normal.

"Danesfort Community Centre is a treasured facility and it has been difficult to see it closed due to Covid 19 since 12 March 2020. We will, as a parish and nation come through this crisis, and look forward to welcoming friends and neighbours back to the centre soon.

"The people of Danesfort, Kells, Cuffesgrange, will fondly remember Mon Martin Campion PP who sadly is no longer with us. In 2004 he put together a working committee of seven and by 2009 the fruits of their labour were realised with the official opening of Fr Campion Place by then President Mary McAleese in 2009. The complex consisting of a creche, six residential homes and the community centre has grown from strength to strength since then. When the community centre open in May 2009 is was debt free due to the goodwill and generosity of the people in the parish," a spokesperson said.

For more information contact any of the directors or contact Paul on 083 8498340 or donate online at: BIC: BOFIIE2D

IBAN: IE40BOFI90606490667553

REF: LITTER