Callan Road polytunnel-theft victim says it's third time this month

A young couple whose 33-metre polytunnel and gardening tools were stolen from a field on the Callan Road say it's the third time they have been targeted in a month.

In an appeal on social media, the owner of the plastic Jamie Kavanagh, said it was devastating for their start-up organic farm project.

“It’s our first year, and we are just starting out. This is a major setback for us, and it could spell the end of our project,” he said.

“If anybody hears anything, or if anyone tries to sell on any plastic to you, please let us know. Our hearts our broken over this.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by friends to support them.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of the garden equipment including the polytunnel betwen Sunday evening and Monday afternoon. A wheelbarrow, a blue tarp and a green Guild drill were also taken.

Anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area is asked to contact gardaí on 056-7775000.