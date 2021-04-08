Kilkenny gardaí warn public to beware of online and phone scams

Gardaí are receiving an ever increasing number of complaints in relation to fraudulent and illegal scams.

The scams can come in the form of texts, emails, telephone calls to your mobile or landline or even through social media.

According to local gardaí they can be difficult to spot as the correspondence claims to come from a reputable organisation such as your bank, card issuer or even a government department such as Revenue. The message can appear within a genuine thread of text messages that you may have received from a legitimate organisation.

While anyone can fall victim to these scams, local gardaí are asking the public to make vulnerable persons aware of them.

"The worldwide nature of these scams which are designed to steal money from unsuspecting parties means that they are particularly difficult to investigate," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí have issued a number of practical tips to help avoid this type of fraud.

- Never click on a link of an unsolicited text,

- Never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one time codes

- Banks would never request a customer return a card to the bank in such circumstances

- Be very wary of cold calls

- If you are concerned hang up and ring your bank/service provider from a number advertised in the phone book or on your bill

- Report any concerns to local Gardaí