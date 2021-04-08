Brian Cody helps draw names for Kilkenny's Cois Nore Easter Raffle

Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody and Dr Bill Cuddihy were on hand to draw the names for the raffle at the Cois Nore centre last week.

The draw was also streamed live for social media followers, and the winners of kindly donated prizes were announced

Chocolates and wine, jewellery and vouchers all featured in the prizes — including a Butler’s Chocolate Easter Egg, a Glanbia voucher, afternoon tea for two at Lyrath Estate Hotel, a pendant and earrings from Ryan Jewellers, a beauty hamper from Ayrfield Pharmacy, as well as two prizes from SuperValu Loughboy.

All profits from each ticket purchase will help Kilkenny families living with cancer.

“A huge thank you to all who purchased tickets in aid of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre and to all of the generous local businesses for contributing prizes for our Easter raffle,”said Cois Nore.

Cois Nore plans to hold two further raffles this year at summer and Christmas, and welcome any prize donations.