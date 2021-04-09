Kilkenny has lowest incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland

Kilkenny has the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health.

The figures reveal that in recent days Kilkenny has consistently recorded no new cases of the virus.

As of midnight on Thursday (April 8), the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 473 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

At this evening's briefing Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health appealed to people to continue to follow public health guidelines.

“Anyone exposed to COVID-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious - please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of Covid-19."