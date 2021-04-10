Kilkenny man heads up climate action solutions business

A Kilkenny man is heading up a new climate action solutions business ‘Climeaction’ with global company Leading Edge Group.

Paul Murphy, an energy, climate action and sustainability expert, has joinedaLeading Edge Group, which was originally established in Cork in 1995. The compnay has announced the expansion of its services to include a new climate action solutions business, Climeaction, which aims to ‘transform the consultancy space’ by bringing together trusted experts with diverse skillsets.

Climeaction aims to make an impact by helping organisations achieve measurable results that reduce costs, differentiate them from their competitors and make clear that they are serious about climate change.

“Climate action can and should make business sense”, says Mr Murphy.

He joins Leading Edge Group from Ireland’s largest industrial energy services company where he led energy management and consultancy teams globally to reduce energy usage, costs, carbon emissions and helped improve the environmental performance of some of the world’s largest manufacturing companies.

As an internationally certified energy auditor and energy efficiency expert, he has extensive experience in energy management, energy audits, and development of climate action strategies in Global Manufacturing organisations within the Food and Dairy, Pharmaceuticals, Bio-pharmaceuticals, and Medical Device sectors in Ireland, the US, UK, Europe, South America, and Asia.

“I am passionate about taking my experience and applying it to help organisations from a micro level upwards, to take practical climate action initiatives whilst also reducing their costs and improving their business performance,” says Mr Murphy.

“For far too long this knowledge has been in silos – we need to take Climate Action mainstream if we are to make an impact and the only way to do that is through a fresh approach.”

Climeaction has set a vision for the coming years to transform the climate action consultancy space and create the world’s largest independent climate action consultancy, providing trusted expert solutions to everyone – regardless of scale.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul on board,” said Joe Aherne, CEO, Leading Edge Group.

“His track record and international experience are second to none and he brings with him incredibly strong knowledge which will be vital as we continue our plans to grow and develop Climate Action solutions for all sectors of society.”

Leading Edge Group has been involved in the area of continuous improvement for over 25 years supporting their clients’ initiatives in improving productivity, increasing efficiencies, and eliminating process waste.