Callan Community Energy Company pioneer climate action initiative

The 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) has welcomed Government’s decision to approve a revised Climate Action Bill which includes specific targets on reducing carbon emissions over the next 30 years.

The Climate Action Bill commits to a carbon neutral status for Ireland by end 2050 and halving the amount of greenhouse gas emissions within the next 10 years. 3cea says it’s an opportunity to build on progress it has made in the region since it was established in 2002. The one-stop-shop is committed to driving social and behavioural change in the South-East towards a low carbon economy.

The non-profit agency drives sustainable energy projects offering commercial and business grants and supports, the Greener HGV Programme, National Home Retrofit Scheme, community and public sector projects working across homes, commercial properties, community, transport and agriculture and advice in Kilkenny.

The Callan Community Energy Company (CCE) is set to re-energise Callan, with an ambitious plan for the town to transition to producing all of its own carbon-neutral energy by 2030.

CCE signed up to the National Energy Communities programme with SEAI in 2016 and work is ongoing on its energy masterplan to measure how much energy Callan uses, its potential to generate energy from renewables as well as exploring opportunities for saving energy reducing emissions.

Economic Benefits

With 3cea’s assistance, the Callan Community will benefit from the potential of grant aid for energy upgrades, lower energy bills, lower carbon emissions and envisions creating direct and indirect jobs and economic benefits as a result of the activities of the company.

Other activities include workshops and energy training courses for all community stakeholders and a point of contact for all energy related ideas and energy-related enquiries locally.

CEO of 3cea Paddy Phelan says it is the responsibility of each individual, business owner and community to come together to achieve Government’s ambitious targets and 3cea will be there to help.

“Whilst the Kilkenny local authorities will be closely examining its strategic plan to facilitate and steer climate action in the area, everyone in the county has a role to play in achieving the ambition of the new Bil,” he said.

“In Kilkenny, we are in excellent position to develop an all-inclusive decarbonising plan in line with the requirements set out in the Climate Action Bill. There are some outstanding examples within local communities and industry, for example the Danone Plant has achieved zero carbon emission in its manufacturing.

“Likewise the Callan Community Energy Company illustrates how each home, local business and individual can help contribute towards a carbon neutral Ireland.”

Currently accepting applications for a number of home and business grants to find outmore visit https://3cea.ie

Any community not part of a SEC at the moment or looking to set one up, can contact the county mentor in Kilkenny – Therese Curran, Kilkenny SEC Mentor therese.curran@cklp.ie or the South East Regional Coordinator Gráinne Kennedy contact@3cea.ie. The Sustainable Energy Communities (SEC) programme is funded by SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland).