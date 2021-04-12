COMPETITION: Win a fantastic new lawnmower just in time for summer

With thanks to ISE Forestry & Garden Ltd, we have a brand new Stihl RM 248 18" Push Lawnmower worth €329 to give away.

And all you have to do to enter is sign up to our daily newsletter that delivers all the news from Kilkenny to your inbox. If you are already signed up, you are already included in the draw for the prize.

If you haven't signed up yet, just click on the link below to register and to be in with a chance of winning this great prize from ISE Forestry & Garden Ltd. It's that easy! And you will never miss out on the news from Kilkenny again!

Closing date for entries is Friday, April 23.