Jewellery stolen in burglary in Green's Hill area of Kilkenny City
Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Greens Hill Kilkenny City where jewellery was stolen.
The incident happened on Saturday (April 10) between 1.30pm and 11pm. A window at the rear of the building was forced open, drawers were opened and rummaged through.
A white gold ring with a number of stones was taken.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who say anything suspicious in the area on Saturday to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on