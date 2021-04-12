Stock stolen during break in at Ballyfoyle commercial premises

A break in at a commercial premises in Ballyfoyle is being investigated by Kilkenny Gardaí.

The incident occurred between 11pm on Saturday and 2.30am on Sunday.

The fence surrounding the premises was cut in order to gain access.

A number of boxes containing stock were taken. A white van was seen in the vicinity.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.