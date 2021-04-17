Kiljames House, Thomastown - an incredible home of character and charm

Designed and built in 2001, Kiljames House can only be described as a stunning residence.

Brought to market by Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, Kiljames House is located on 10.91 Acres of post and railed lands close to Thomastown. The house extends to 529 square metres (5,612 square feet) and boast the very finest of finishes throughout.

Spacious



This is a home of distinction, starting with its regal cut stone splayed entrance, wide tree lined and railed avenue and the stately facade of the main home. The attention to detail, quality of finishes and spacious accommodation are evident throughout.



To the side of the main residence is a detached garage which is finished to the same specification as the main home. Extending to 1,600 square feet the layout and services include all the plumbing and wiring for conversion to residential use.

STABLES AND LANDS

The lands, in their entirety are fully fenced in with post and four-rail timber fencing. The lands extend to 10.9 Acres and are separated by the spine avenue with four large paddocks. A stable block with open feed shed and two stables are located to the rear of the home.



The property is located 3km from Thomastown and is within 20km of Kilkenny City and 42km from Waterford. The Mount Juliet Estate with Michelin Star Lady Helen Restaurant, Championship Golf Course and Mount Juliet Hotel is just 8.6km away.

This is a superbly finished home of character and charm, ideal for the family seeking to locate close to Thomastown and all of its amenities.

Further details are available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

Kiljames House

Kiljames Lower

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 DH36

Asking price: €975,000

BER: B2