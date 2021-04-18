Kilkenny Property: A Riverside Park home with plenty to offer

A superbly presented three-bed semi-detached family home, 16 Riverside Park has plenty to offer first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder.

Brought to market by Andrew O’Keeffe at AOK Properties, this Urlingford home has been maintained to the highest of standards.

Owner-occupied since new in 2005, this property is in turnkey condition, making it an ideal first-time buyer’s home.

The ground floor comprises a fully fitted two-tone quality kitchen with wall and floor units, electric oven and hob and plumbing for washing machine and dishwasher. French doors with clear glass inserts leading into a warm and welcoming living room with an open fire place.



The living room has a large window flooding the living space with lots of natural light and overlooking the front private driveway. There is also a ground floor WC with wash hand basin and tiled splashback.

The first floor is home to three bedrooms, the master coming with en suite, which is fitted with an electric shower, as well as the main bathroom.



The property also boasts a fantastic additional space as a result of a recent quality attic conversion. Double velux roof windows allow lots of natural light to flood in, while extra radiators have been plumbed in to provide added heating.

Offering an abundance of space inside and out, there is a garden-width rear shed unit with a 50/50 split for kids play area and storage items on the other side.

For further information contact Andrew O’Keeffe at AOK Properties, tel 056-7804510 or email andrew@aokproperties.ie

16 Riverside Park

Urlingford

Kilkenny

E41 CC78

Guide Price: €195,000

BER : B3