Kilkenny Property For Sale: Station Road home is a first class property attraction

An impressive and incredibly spacious four bedroom semi-detached home, 81 The Greens comes to the market in turnkey condition.

The property, which is located in a mature and popular estate just off Station Road close to Thomastown's train station, this spacious home extends to 122 square metres (1,313 square feet) over two levels.

The ground floor comprises the entrance hall, understairs cloakroom, guest wc, living room and a large open plan kitchen/dining room. The first floor has four spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an en-suite, and a family bathroom.



Outside, the front garden is laid in lawn and a cobblelock driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. A side gate gives access to the rear of the property.

The rear gardens (37ft x 26ft) are fully fenced and laid in lawn. A large paved patio area is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. A wooden garden shed is positioned at the end of the garden.

Amenities

There are excellent amenities in Thomastown including good primary schools and a secondary school, as well as tertiary schools such as the Pottery Skills School, Grennan Craft Mill, the Grennan Equestrian School and the School of Food. There are a good selection of coffee houses, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarket.

The area is well serviced for the outdoor enthusiast located close to the South Leinster Way with many forest walks including the Thomastown Loop Walk, Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge, which date back to the 1740s and is a hidden gem for locals and tourists alike. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club, which remains one of Ireland’s finest country houses, is only a five minute drive from the property.



A 15-minute drive will take you into Kilkenny City; Waterford City is just 30 minutes away while the villages of Bennettsbridge and Inistioge are both also in close proximity. The property is located close to Thomastown railway station and is on the Dublin to Waterford route.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Further information is available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

81 The Greens

Station Road

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 TD76

Guide Price: €195,000

BER: C1