Phelan welcomes over €2.56 million for Thomastown library and community facilities

Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, said the allocation of over €2.562 million for the €2.846 million project to Kilkenny County Council for the development of a modern library and other community facilities in Thomastown is a timely boost for the town and surrounding hinterland.

“This will be transformative for Thomastown. Not only will we get a new, modern library measuring over 500 square feet but it will be a fantastic public facility which will include printing services and study space for all. It is also planned to have the library open from early to late, seven days a week.

“The vacated, old library building is also getting a very welcome boost and it will revert back for use by Thomastown Community Centre and its members. All of this investment will totally transform essential community services in Thomastown and will future proof it and benefit so many.

“Fine Gael is committed to supporting services in rural communities and this investment will contribute greatly to the regeneration of the town and the provision of services to so many different age groups, interest groups, associations and more. It’s all exceptionally good news for Thomastown and the surrounding hinterland and the services provided for the community for years to come,” Deputy Phelan said.

The funding is part of a €75million announcement for 24 landmark regeneration projects in rural communities across the country.

The funding, which is being provided under the €1Billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund will support the key objectives of Our Rural Future - the Government’s ambitious new policy for Rural Ireland.

Announcing the funding today, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said:

“Just three weeks ago, the Government launched Our Rural Future, the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural development in decades.

“Today we are putting that policy firmly into action and delivering major investment aimed at town centre regeneration and supporting remote working.

“These projects will breathe new life into towns and villages across the country making them attractive and vibrant places for people to live, work, socialise and raise a family.”

A large number of the successful projects provide for the regeneration of vacant town centre buildings as remote working and hot-desking facilities. These projects will support remote workers and commuters to work from and remain in their own local community.