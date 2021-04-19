Library project will continue the regeneration of Thomastown

A total of €2,562,291 in Government funding has been allocated to Thomastown Public Library and Community Facilities, according to Deputy John McGuinness.

This project will continue the regeneration of Thomastown through the development of a new modern public library and community facilities in the centre of the town.

The new library will act as a social and cultural focal point in the town, providing life-long and remote learning opportunities for the local community and will integrate social, economic and recreational amenities in the centre of the town.

Confirming the news, Deputy John McGuinness said, “this is great news for Thomastown and will bring a great boost to the locality with the development of a community facility that will be enjoyed for generations to come.

“Creating social and cultural focal points like this is of huge importance and this is a very positive investment that will bring great benefit to the people of Thomastown and surrounding areas,” he said.

Welcoming the news on behalf of Kilkenny County Council, Chairman Andrew McGuinness said, “I’m delighted to welcome this very positive news today and particularly happy for the people in Thomastown who will now get their own state of the art facility that will help their community to thrive. Today is a good day for Kilkenny and a great day for Thomastown."