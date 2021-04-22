Luxury living in Jenkinstown

Full of heritage and charm, the Old School House at Jenkinstown Park has to be seen to be believed.

The Old School House was built in the 1830s by Elizabeth Bryan from Jenkinstown House Estate as a schoolhouse for the children of the tenants on the estate.

Modelled the design on French schools Bryan saw while in school in France, the building was only in use as a school for four years as Bryan died at a young age of 22. The building then became the lodge house for the estate when the new Dinan Bridge was built in 1840.



The Bryans were major land owners in Kilkenny with 8,209 acres. Major George Bryan served with the Kilkenny Militia and as High Sheriff of Kilkenny in 1846. Both he and his daughter are buried at Jenkinstown Church.

The house was fully renovated in the 1990s to a very high specification with the addition of the first floor. Two dormer windows were added to the front and several Velux windows were added to the sides and rear of the property. The slates on the roof are Blue Bangor slate.

Two striking conservatories were also added to the rear overlooking the gardens and paddocks. The property was further developed to its impressive standard by the current owners in 2001.

The Old School House is a truly tranquil residence with a unique countryside setting and 1km of river frontage.

The property sits on circa 12 acres of mature gardens and rolling parkland, which is ideal for country living and entertaining. The meticulous attention to detail and the high quality finish is very evident through this outstanding home.

The accommodation extends to approximately 376 square metres (4,047 square feet) over two floors. The layout at ground floor level comprises: an impressive entrance hall, three reception rooms, a magnificent open plan kitchen/dining/family room, laundry room, storage room, bedroom four and a family bathroom. At first floor level the large landing area leads to three double bedrooms - the master has an en suite and a dressing room - and the family bathroom.

GARDENS

The house links seamlessly with the gardens and grounds, with an abundance of windows offering plentiful sunlight and amazing views of the surrounding gardens and countryside. The property is accessed through stone pillars with a striking stone wall with mature hedging running along with the boundary of the road.

The sun drenched South-facing rear garden is not overlooked and has commanding viewing of the rolling countryside and the River Dinan, which is a tributary of the River Nore.



There are several paved and cobblelock patio areas which cater for alfresco dining and outdoor entertaining. The patio at the main conservatory is wired and has plumbing in place for a Hot Tub. A section of the rear garden is fenced off for a dog run.

The sunny West-facing side garden is laid in a sloping lawn running down to the bank of the river. A winding pathway passes a secluded paved patio where one can sit and enjoy the view of the river and listen to the sound of the water flowing. Further along leads to a swimming hole (measuring 30mx2m).

The garden is bordered by the original estate wall, running down to the river. There is 1km of river frontage running from the end of the boundary of the garden to the end of the boundary of the second field.

The highly desired lands are divided into two five acre fields and are suitable for a variety of uses, including agricultural and equestrian purposes. The surrounding boundaries comprise mature hedges, trees and river frontage.

There is access to the land through an agricultural entrance gate which is just a short distance up from the main entrance to the property.

LOCATION

The Old School House is located a few hundred metres to Jenkinstown Wood, a large renowned Bluebell woodland once forming part of nearby Jenkinstown House Estate. While having the luxury of nature on your doorstep, the property is easily accessible to Dublin from the M9 from Kilkenny City (9km), linking the city to Dublin and its international airport. Waterford Airport is a 45 minute drive away.

The medieval city of Kilkenny is renowned throughout Ireland for its rich culture of the arts, music and lifestyle with a wide variety of national attractions, festivals, food and crafts available. Kilkenny City provides a wide range of shops, culture and professional services.

The surrounding countryside is known for its picturesque riverside villages, mountains and many picturesque walks. For those who enjoy hunting, the famous Kilkenny Hunt operates in the area. Golfing enthusiasts are well catered for including the nearby Castlecomer Golf Club, Mount Juliet Estate & Golf Club and Kilkenny Golf Club.

There is a variety of excellent schools in the local area – both national and secondary - including Kilkenny National School, Kilkenny College and Loreto Secondary School. In the neighbouring counties, Rockwell College is a renowned school in Cashel, Tipperary and Newtown School, Waterford, both offer day and boarding facilities.

The Old School House

Jenkinstown Park

Kilkenny

R95 E5V6

Asking price: €950,000

BER: C2