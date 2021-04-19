Kilkenny retail support workshop – time to reboot and re-energise

Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny has announced plans to host a two-day retail support workshop – 'Reboot and Re-Energise' to assist the local retail community as business and wider society reopens in the coming weeks.

The workshop will take place online on Monday, April 26 and Monday, May 10. They are aimed at owner/managers across all sectors, including traditional retail, fashion, beauty, fitness, music, books, furniture, etc as well as food service operators such as cafés and restaurants and online retailers.

There have been some indications that a move towards reopening for the non-essential retail sector could take place from next month on a gradual basis. While the easing of restrictions is dependent on falling infection rates and the roll-out of vaccinations, there are high expectations that there will be a move towards reopening. The path to recovery will not be easy but there is anticipation among both the business community and the public to get back to some form of 'normality'.

These two-short workshops are specifically designed to help businesses as the marketplace begins to reopen. They will be delivered by retail expert James Burke who has spent the last year working with retail businesses who are re-inventing and creating new business opportunities at a time of crisis in the marketplace.

On Monday afternoon, April 26, the first workshop will explore what other retail businesses are doing to re-energise and reboot their business, bearing in mind the consumer is about to change yet again in their needs and demands as we move through 2021. This workshop will also explore the tools necessary in order to ensure that your business can capitalise on the opportunities that will present. Mr Burke will be joined by award winning retailer and Deputy Chair of Retail Excellence Jean McCabe from Willow www.willow.ie.

Ms McCabe will share her own retail success to date, her vision and tips for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. This promises to be an energised short workshop with easy to implement ideas for the retailers taking part. Also attending the workshop will be Duncan Graham, Head of Retail Excellence.

Day 2 workshop takes place on Monday afternoon, May 10. This session will provide participants with a checklist of effective marketing tools and techniques and is guaranteed to drive new sales into any business. James will be joined by Sarah Staunton, Big Picture Marketing www.bigpicturemarketing.ie who is regarded as one of the leading marketers on Irelands retail landscape, both online and traditional.

“Much of the retail sector has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions and we gradually welcome signs of re-opening," says James Burke of James Burke and Associates.

"The aim of these workshops is to support the businesses prepare for re-opening and renew their confidence with advice and tips. We have been working with businesses across the country and we would like to share our experiences and give insights as well as bring-in expertise from those working directly in and with the retail sector such as Duncan Graham, Jean McCabe and Sarah Staunton”.

For more information and to book a place please visit www.localenterprise.ie/kilkenny.