Body found in search for missing woman in Comeragh Mountains

A body has been found during the search for a missing walker in the Comeragh Mountains today.

A search had been taking place for the woman who is missing since yesterday afternoon. South East Mountain Rescue Association and the Rescue helicopter RII7 are involved in the operation.

The walker was last seen walking in the popular Coumshingaun area of the Comeraghs. The alarm was raised after phone contact was lost with the 37-year-old woman, who is from Tipperary. She was in contact a number of times by phone with her family, but has not been heard from since yesterday afternoon.