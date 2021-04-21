Kilkenny audiences can enjoy one-woman show streamed to their home this Friday

​A one-woman show about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism by an award-winning playwright and performer will be streamed this Friday.

Mustard by Eva O’Connor is described as '‘Part Fleabag, part Marina Abramovic, it straddles the line between theatre and performance art'.

Eva O'Connor is a writer and performer from Co. Clare who has an MA in theatre ensemble from Rose Bruford drama school in London.



Her plays include My Best Friend Drowned in a Swimming Pool, Kiss Me and You Will See How Important I Am, My Name is Saoirse, Overshadowed, The Friday Night Effect (co-written with Hildegard Ryan), Maz and Bricks, and Mustard (Fringe First winner 2019, Lustrum Award 2019).

Eva runs her own company Sunday's Child, with Hildegard Ryan. Eva has won various awards for her work including Best Emerging Artist Award, 2012 (Edinburgh Fringe), First Fortnight Award, 2014 (Dublin Fringe), Argus Angel Award, 2015 (Brighton Fringe), Fishamble Award for Best New Writing, 2015, Best Theatre Award, 2017 (Adelaide Fringe), Scotsman Fringe First Award in 2019 (Edinburgh Fringe) and Lustrum Award 2019 (Edinburgh Fringe).



Her play Overshadowed was recently adapted for television by BBC Three and Rollem productions, directed by Hildegard Ryan. It won Best Drama at the Mind Media Award 2019.

Eva has also written for radio. Her play My Name is Saoirse was adapted for radio by RTÉ Radio 1 and Eva's short story The Midnight Sandwich was recently aired on BBC radio 4.

Mustard can be streamed from home this Friday (April 23) from 8pm. Book online at watergatetheatre.com for only €10.