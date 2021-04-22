Volunteers out in force in Danesfort to fundraise for community centre

The community of Danesfort put in a great effort in a recent litter pick fundraiser.

121 people from all corners of the parish got involved, with the dual purpose of cleaning up the roads in the local areas and at the same time hoping to raise funds for the community centre which has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Special thanks must go to the men behind the scenes who collected the bags - Paul Earley, Paddy Forristal, Denis Brophy, Sean Booth. The directors of the centre want to thank all involved.

Many donations have been received, but there is still time to make a contribution.

To donate, contact any of the following director: Paul Earley, John Sullivan, Paddy Forristal, Denis Brophy, Anna Corr, Breeda Phelan or Mary Byrne.

People can also donate online through the following account: BIC: BOFIIE2D. IBAN: IE40BOFI90606490667553. REF: LITTER.