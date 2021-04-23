Well-known Kilkenny man in New York, Paddy Lyons, passes away

A well known Kilkenny and GAA man, Patrick (Paddy) Lyons, of Yonkers, New York, and formerly Kilkenny City, passed away on April 18.

His funeral will take place in New York on Monday.

Paddy was the beloved husband of Rose (nee Shanley, County Leitrim). Loving father of Kevin (Kathi) and his pre-deceased son Tommy (Jeannie). Much loved grandfather (Pappy) to Callan, Kyle, Conor, Matthew, and James. Brother and best friend, Dick (Formerly of Kilkenny) and sister-in-law, Kathleen (formerly of Kerry).

Paddy and Rose just recently celebrated their wedding anniversary; He was blessed to be married to the love of his life for 57 years. Paddy was extremely proud of his whole family and loved being a part of each of their lives.

Paddy retired from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Wall Street, where he worked for 25 years. He took great pride in being a Kilkenny man. Since playing hurling in his youth, he remained a lifelong fan and could often be heard yelling 'up the cats!'. Paddy was an accomplished singer and musician and was a member of the acclaimed NYC Irish showband the Hi-Spots.

Paddy is predeceased by his son, Tommy (NYPD), his parents, Paddy and Catherine (Kilkenny), and his sister, Teresa (Aiden) (Kilkenny and NYC). Paddy was beloved by both his family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Burial Mass will be held at St Barnabas Church, Bronx, NY on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10.45 (EST). You can view the service here: https://www.facebook.com/stbarnabascatholicchurch.