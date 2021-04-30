Teaming up for camogie in Kilkenny - MacDonagh Junction to sponsor O'Loughlin Gaels

Pictured at the launch of a new partnership between O’Loughlin Gaels camogie club and MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre were (from left:) assistant manager Donna Byrne, club captain Aishling Butler, camogie club chairwoman Joan Galwey, Centre Manager Marion Acreman, Head of Security Services at MacDonagh Junction SC Eddie O’Brien, intermediate team Trainer Bryan Skehan, camogie club juvenile chairwoman Orla Skehan and two of the club’s stars of the future, Lucy and Kate

O’Loughlin Gaels are thrilled to announce that MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, long term sponsors to Gaels teams, will continue their involvement at St John’s Park.

In a new deal, MacDonagh Junction will support the O’Loughlin Gaels camogie club’s competitive teams, including the intermediate team.

Located in the heart of the community, the club is very proud of its association with the Centre over the years and looks forward to many more.

All in the camogie club look forward to welcoming their juvenile teams back to St John’s Park from this week as part of the Return to Play.