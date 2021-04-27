Kilkenny people having to wait almost two years for Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme - Cleere

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, is calling for urgent action to reduce the current long waiting times for the surveying and the commencement of works under the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme.

“This scheme is designed to deliver a range of energy efficiency measures free of charge to low-income households vulnerable to energy poverty," said the Fianna Fáil councillor.

“To leave vulnerable households and persons on such long waiting lists places them in a precarious position.

“I have been informed, following on from representations I have made to the department, that the average waiting time from application to completion under this scheme stands at 18 months. I must contest this timeline as dismayed constituents of mine have informed me of waiting times up to 24 months, without even a surveyor assigned."

“I call for both the SEAI and the Minister to escalate the urgency in clearing this backlog so these works can commence for people affected by these long waiting times. I will be following up with the Minister on it.”