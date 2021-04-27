WIT approves application for South-East's technological university designation

The Governing Body of Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has approved the application for technological university designation at a meeting today.

In a statement, WIT described the move as 'an exciting step towards the delivery of the technological university which will be collectively shaped by our staff, students and stakeholders'.

The WIT Governing Body would like to take this opportunity to thank all our community for their commitment and dedication to creating the region’s first university. Today’s decision is not only supported by the strength of the application document but also our staff and students’ contribution to and engagement in workstreams, working groups and an impressive amount of ongoing TU project activities.

"Today is a significant step on our journey to university designation,"said WIT in the statement.

"We must acknowledge this and be proud of all that we have achieved. We know that there is still more to do before we succeed in our goal and the institute is committed to continuing the robust engagement process to deliver the university this region has long awaited. We await the outcome of the IT Carlow Governing Body meeting on Thursday."