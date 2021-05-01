Easy city living at Lintown Green

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to market this two bedroom ground floor apartment superbly located within this popular residential development on the Johnswell Road.

This modern apartment comes to the market offering bright well-proportioned accommodation of 60.54 square metres (651.64 square feet).



The property opens into a bright entrance porch and leads into an open planned kitchen/living room. The fantastic kitchen has an abundance of floor and eye level units, laminate countertop and mirrored splashback. The kitchen features an integrated fridge freezer, hob and electric oven and includes an additional free standing breakfast bar.

The hallway/utility room features additional storage space. Plumbed for washing machine, an external door leads to rear sun trap garden.



The bathroom features a wet room style open power shower. It is finished with a classic white wc and integrated whb over storage space and tasteful wall tiling.

The first bedroom is a double bedroom and is fitted with sliderobes. The second bedroom, a single room is finished with fitted wardrobes.



Outside there is a large garden with mix of paved patio and lawn. The garden includes a large shed and raised beds.

Lintown Green is situated within easy walking distance of Newpark shopping centre and MacDonagh Junction. It is only a 10 minute walk from Kilkenny City centre.

The area is very popular for both families and investors alike, seeking an attractive home with everything literally on the doorstep. Viewings by appointment only through DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 or email info@dngelladunphy.com

23 Lintown Green

Johnswell Road

Kilkenny

Guide Price €165,000

BER C3