Gardaí investigate burglary at council yard in North Kilkenny
Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing for any information in relation to a break in at a council yard in Skehana.
The break in occurred between 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and 8am this morning (Wednesday).
The padlock was broken off the entrance gate a shed was entered two ball hitches were taken.
Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Castlecomer Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on