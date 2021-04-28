Gardaí investigate burglary at council yard in North Kilkenny

Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing for any information in relation to a break in at a council yard in Skehana.

The break in occurred between 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and 8am this morning (Wednesday).

The padlock was broken off the entrance gate a shed was entered two ball hitches were taken.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Castlecomer Garda Station.