Fined for theft of fencing from commercial premises in Kilkenny

A man who admitted stealing fencing was fined €250 at Kilkenny District Court.

Thomas O’Reilly, 49 St Kieran’s Crescent, Kilkenny admitted the offence at the Hebron Industrial Estate on March 21, 21.

The court heard that on the date in question gardaí received a report of two men observed on CCTV removing fencing, which was valued at €40.

The defendant admitted the offence and was fully co-operative. The court heard that the defendant has seven previous convictions.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said that on the date in question his client was out feeding horses with family members and saw the fencing and went in and took it and then had second thoughts and left it and it was returned to its owners.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant of theft and imposed a fine of €250.