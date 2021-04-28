New application lodged for housing development at Kilkenny's Sion Road Hermitage

A new planning application has been lodged for a housing development at the former Sion Hermitage lands, Sion Road in Kilkenny.

The application, by Signbrook Ltd, would see the demolition of existing buildings (total gross floor c3,031sqm) and the construction of a residential development of 43 two-storey houses.

These comprise six five-bed detached houses, 27 four-bed detached houses, 10 three-bed semi-detached houses. The scheme would also involve residential and visitor car parking spaces, pumping station compound, landscaping and open spaces.

It would see the closure of existing vehicular access from the Sion Road and provision of new vehicular access to the east, along with all other site works, landscaping, boundary treatments and services provision. A Natura Impact Statement accompanies the application.

A decision from Kilkenny County Council is due in June.