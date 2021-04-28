Brett’s offer Kilkenny farmers a complete grassland solution

Brett Brothers understand the importance of grassland productivity on overall farm profitability and their 2021 range of Gold Sward Grass mixtures include the top performing varieties from the Department of Agriculture Irish Recommend List and Teagasc Pasture Profit Index (PPI).

Brett’s grass seed range is developed to optimise the yield and quality of pasture, for improved animal performance.

As well as an extensive grass seed range, Brett’s offer a full complement of grassland agrochemicals and provide a comprehensive technical service led by Agronomist, James Irish.

In adding support to their Kilkenny customer base, Brett’s have recently recruited Paul Colgan who is from Johnswell, Kilkenny. Paul joined the Brett’s team in July 2020 to manage harvest and seed production.

Hailing from a dairy background, Paul has years of experience operating machinery and spraying crops while working for agricultural contractors. After a six-year spell on a tillage farm in Western Australia, Paul returned home to further his education and recently completed an honours degree in Agricultural Science in WIT.

Paul joins the agronomy team as assistant agronomist to follow his passion for cereal and grass crops. Paul is a qualified pesticide advisor and can guide farmers through the process of reseeding, weed control and fertiliser planning.

Paul can be contacted on mobile 087-4332528 or for more information go to www.brettbrothers.ie.