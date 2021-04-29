Burglars target Jenkinstown property making off with quantity of tools

Gardaí in Kilkenny received a report of a break in at a domestic garage in the Lismaine area of Jenkinstown overnight.

The door of the garage was forced open a number of items were taken including a Weber barbecue, a Parker chainsaw, a Parker leaf blower and a Boku strimmer.

The items were taken sometime between 1am and 9am this morning (Thursday).

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.