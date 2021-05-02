IT Carlow Governing Body approves Technological University Application

The Governing Body of Institute of Technology Carlow approved an application to the Minister for Further and Higher Education Research Innovation and Science paving the way for the establishment of a Technological University in the South East.

John Moore, Chairman of the Governing Body, thanked all members for their continued commitment, leadership, and support for this transformational endeavour. “Today marks a significant milestone on our journey towards the creation of a University in the South East.

We look forward to welcoming the international review panel and completing the designation process with our partners in early June.”

Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President of Institute of Technology Carlow, paid tribute to all staff whose professionalism, commitment, and dedication to excellence in higher education and to learners has brought us to this momentous juncture in the history of higher education provision in the South East.

“Our ambitious plans for the new University reflect the vision and ambition of our stakeholders and will deliver additional significant benefits for learners and staff, employers and enterprise, and for our local and regional communities. We look forward with confidence and enthusiasm to the next steps in the legislative process.”

Student Union President Thomas Drury welcomed the decision of the Governing Body saying “This is a great day for our current and future students. Many of our students have participated in the workgroups providing input to the application. We look forward to seeing the university established in January 2022."

The next steps will see the Minister appoint an international panel to review the application and make a recommendation to the Higher Education Authority. It is expected that this review will be conducted in June of this year.