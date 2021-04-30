Cartoon Saloon and local gaelscoileanna promote the use of Irish through a creative medium

Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon are engaging with local gaelscoileanna in a creative initiative aimed at promoting a love of the Irish language.

Siona Nic Eoin, Deputy Principal and Art teacher Colaiste Pobail Osrai, Tomm Moore, Director Cartoon Saloon, Liselott Olofsson, Artist and Teacher Gaelscoil Osrai with Stephanie Nic Giolla Phadraig and Ryan O Griofa both students from Colaiste Pobail Osraí recently met and discussed the collaborative Creative Clusters project in conjunction with the Arts, Heritage and Culture through the medium of Irish.

Students are working with Aine Ni Ghlinn Laureate na nOg, and a series of visual artists from Cartoon Saloon, to develop a shared body of work, as Gaeilge.

The aim is to promote the use of the Irish Language through a creative medium to support the love our four school communities (Colaiste Pobail Osrai, Gaelscoil Osrai, Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach agus Gaelscoil Eoghain Ui Thuairisc) have for the Irish language, through the medium of the Arts.



“We are excited to be able to work on such a project with Aine Ní Ghlinn and Cartoon Saloon, on this dynamic project. It is important to our school that we are linking with our neighbouring Gaelscoileanna, to allow our students the opportunity to make connections with the greater Irish speaking community. The Arts are a great way to hear the student voice .” Siona Nic Eoin



Principal Cathnia Ó Muircheartaigh welcomed the opportunity for the students from all four schools to engage and learn from Tomm Moore and all the artists from the multi oscar nominated Cartoon Saloon and from Loureate na nOg ith Aine Ni Ghlinn. “Exciting times ahead!”



Minister for Education, Norma Foley is inviting applications from schools for funding to work together on Creative Projects.

“A combination of two primary and two post-primary schools in counties Carlow with Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach agus Gaelscoil Eoghain Ui Thuairisc and Kilkenny with Colaiste Pobail Osrai agus Gaelscoil Osrai formed a creative cluster and worked collaboratively, to explore the Arts, heritage and Irish culture.

"Their students worked with an Irish language poet and the renowned Kilkenny-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon to develop a shared body of work, through the medium of Irish with illustrations for public display in the community. Together, the four schools aim to promote the use of the Irish language; to reflect the love the four school communities have for the Irish language, and to support its promotion through the medium of the Arts," she said.