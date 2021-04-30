Kilkenny Chamber 'saddened' to hear of closure of Smithwick's Experience

Kilkenny Chamber is urging Diageo to engage with the wider business community and the local authority following the shock announcement of the closure of the Smithwick's Experience yesterday.

"We are saddened to hear of the announcement by Diageo of their intention to permanently close Kilkenny’s highly regarded tourist attraction, the Smithwicks Experience.

"With the heritage of brewing Smithwicks in Kilkenny since 1710, there are very few businesses in Kilkenny or indeed in the whole of Ireland with such a 300 year history. It has been a vital part of the Kilkenny Heritage and Tourism offering and has contributed greatly to commercial activity in Kilkenny by attracting visitors and creating jobs.

"Noting that the ongoing development of the Abbey Quarter is heightening the focus on that part of the city, Kilkenny Chamber will be supportive of initiatives in that space. The permanent closure of the Smithwicks Experience will be a great loss to the city and the Chamber urges Diageo to engage with the Local Authority, our elected representatives and the wider business community to explore every possible opportunity to adapt the concept and make it a viable business and experience going forward," a chamber spokesperson said.