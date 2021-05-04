Kilkenny councillor highlights littering in popular beauty spot

A Kilkenny councillor is appealing to the people of Kilkenny to take responsibility for their litter and dog poo and stop expecting other people to pick up after them.

Cllr Maria Dollard said that complaints about litter and pollution, form the greatest issue she deals with on a week to week basis.

The Green Party councillor works closely with a variety of voluntary groups, either actively collecting litter with Keep Kilkenny Beautiful or supporting other voluntary groups like ‘Lets get Ireland Clean and Green”.

In addition, she regularly assists individuals to make reports directly to Kilkenny County Council regarding dumping in various parts of the County.

The Green Party Councillor was recently contacted by a volunteer with ‘Lets Get Ireland Clean and Green’ who had been shocked to find so much litter left behind by outdoor activity enthusiasts who had brought their picnic and drinks all the way to the top of Brandon Hill, the highest point in Kilkenny County, and left their rubbish behind them.

“I was appalled to see the level of littering and what made it all the more disappointing was the fact that these are the kind of people who are clearly appreciative of nature and an outdoor challenge. I cannot imagine who they thought would tidy their mess and if they even thought at all about the impact of their actions on the lovely natural environment they had climbed the 550 metres up Brandon Hill to appreciate," she said.

Following representations Kilkenny County Council will be assisting in resolving the problem.

“I also see rubbish dumped all over our Medieval City, most recently in the skatepark where I saw a black bag of rubbish one Sunday morning a few weeks ago, had been tossed over the wall from the CAS Bridge, to land in the new skatepark below. Kilkenny County Council pour thousands of euro of our money into tidying up after litter louts but even with the assistance of local voluntary litter pickers every weekend, its very difficult to keep on top of the problem. Dog poo bags is another issue, with a few irresponsible dog owners, leaving their dog foul and amazingly, their dogs poo bags for someone else to clean up. Its astounding how careless and disrespectful some people are towards their fellow citizens. At the March Meeting of the Municipal Council I suggested DNA tracing to trace dog foul and I see that Longford County Council are trialling this under existing legislation. This is something that we can consider in Kilkenny as well.”

“As we head into a summer of outdoor activity, I’m appealing to citizens to please either bin your rubbish or take it home. I would also call on the hospitality sector to assist their customers to dispose of the containers they buy their takeaway food and drinks in. Millions of euro of public money has been provided to Local Authorities to improve our outdoor areas for everyone. Let’s not trash our shared space. We must all take responsibility and ‘Leave no Trace’ – that way our outdoor public spaces will be maintained in a clean and welcoming state for the next person to use and enjoy.”