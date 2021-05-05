'Competitive Start Fund' could create the next start-up success story in Kilkenny - TD

The Competitive Start Fund could create the next start-up success story in Kilkenny and ambitious early-stage start-ups should apply now, local TD John Paul Phelan says.

Deputy Phelan made his comments as Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damian English invited entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial teams to apply for Enterprise Ireland’s €1 million Competitive Start Fund (CSF) which is now open for applications. Kilkenny has a very strong spirit and track record of entrepreneurship with globally-recognised names starting out in the city and county, many of them with the support of the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Kilkenny .

"This fund is aimed at start-ups with the potential and ambition to succeed on the global stage. That could well be a new business in Kilkenny. It is open to early-stage companies across all sectors with an eligible innovative product or service set for global markets," said Deputy Phelan.



“Up to 20 successful applicants will be awarded up to €50,000 investment along with mentoring opportunities with the Enterprise Ireland team as well as access to entrepreneurial networks. You would also receive assistance with evaluating overseas market opportunities, building prototypes, developing market entry plans, and securing third party investment."

Kilkenny start-ups and entrepreneurs should apply now through the Enterprise Ireland website. The closing date is 3pm on May 25.

Damien English TD, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail added: “This €1 million of funding will provide a critical boost for innovative entrepreneurs and companies in Ireland at the start of their journey, helping them to drive forward their pioneering products and services.

“As the country moves towards a post pandemic jobs-led national economic recovery, targeted initiatives such as the Competitive Start Fund will help to build the businesses of tomorrow and propel their future prosperity. I’m delighted to launch the fund today and would encourage companies to make the most of the opportunity to realise their global aspirations and turn their ideas into an international commercial reality.”