Opportunist thieves target house under construction in Kilkenny

Gardai in Kilkenny are appealing to the public for information following the theft of thousands of euro worth of property from the site of a house under construction.

The house is located on the Sion Road on the outskirts of the city. Gardai are appealing to anyone who any vehicles acting suspiciously in the area in recent days to contact them.

The house was broken into between 5pm on Sunday and 8am on Tuesday morning.

A sliding door at the rear of the property was smashed to gain entry and three window frames and a front door was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardai on (056) 7775000.