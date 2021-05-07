Boost as three new classrooms approved for Kilkenny primary school

Planning permission has been granted to Stoneyford National School for a new stand-alone extension with three 80sqm mainstream classrooms.

Approval was given for the planned development, which will feature ensuite toilets with an entrance lobby and corridor,.

It also means the removal of an existing prefabricated structure and part of open shelter at the school, to include all associated works and ancillary services.