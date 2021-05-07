Plans lodged for 77 new houses and apartments near Kilkenny's White Bridge

An application for a significant new housing development has been lodged for the west of Kikenny City off the new LIHAF road.

The proposed development would consist of 77 residential units including four four-bed houses, 34 three-bed houses,four two-bed duplex houses, eight three-bed duplex house, nine one-bed apartments, 12 two-bed apartments and six three-bed apartments.

The application, by Ormonde Homes Limited, says that one of the buildings would be a two/three-storey duplex building, while the proposed apartment building would be a five-storey block with 27 units, and patios/terraces provided on all elevations.

The scheme provides for a total of c5.908 sqm of public open space including 502 sqm of communal open space. Vehicle access to the site will be from the new LIHAF Road, while a new opening within the existing stone wall at White Bridge would provide a new pedestrian connection.

A total of 140 car parking spaces are envisioned, with 76 of these on-curtilage and 64 on-street. The plan also sets out for the provision of 62 long-term and 40 visitor bicycle parking spaces.

It includes for all other ancillary site development works to facilitate construction, site services, piped infrastructure, plant, public lighting, bin stores, covered bicycle parking, new pedestrian and cycle routes, boundary treatments and hard and soft landscaping. A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared.

A decision is due from Kilkenny County Council in mid-to-late June.