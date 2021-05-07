A Stars to end Violence exhibition at Kilkenny Castle

A Stars to End Violence Exhibition will take place at Kilkenny Castle from May 16 until June 7 for International Day of Light and International Day of Living in Peace Together.

The Amber One Million Stars to End Violence Project is a community arts project that connects our community through the craft of weaving stars. The hand-woven stars represent light, hope and solidarity against all forms of violence. Star weaving workshops and star installations have been held to raise public awareness.

The project began in Australia by artist and weaver Maryann Talia Pau and is now a global movement. Amber Women’s Refuge brought the project to Ireland and it continues to grow throughout the country.

There are currently have weavers in counties Kilkenny, Carlow, Louth, Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Mayo, Galway and Meath, Monaghan, Cavan, Clare and Galway.

The exhibition at Kilkenny castle titled LOVE is a reminder that in uncertain times we are innately connected as humans by both our vulnerability and our strength. That as a community we can show support and compassion in adversity. That love and compassion are stronger than hate and violence; love is universal and instils hope and encourages connection.

The exhibition reminds of what it means to show healthy love: respect, acceptance, trust, empathy, and unity. Inspired by the Martin Luther King quote: “Returning hate for hate multiples hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

The exhibition comprises of a 3D structure of the letters spelling LOVE, crafted in Precast steel and kindly donated by JM Steel Cuffesgrange and installed by Kilkenny Hydraulics.

Hand woven stars made by a cross section of the community are tied to the letters. Star weavers include TY students from St Brigid’s College Callan, Kilkenny College, Loreto and Presentation Kilkenny, Syrian womn’s group, the community of Callan, students from Carlow College St Patricks, Rehab Care, Mental Health Ireland, the ICA, and many weavers across the county. There will be an information afternoon and star display in The Medieval Room of Kilkenny Castle. Members of the public can register and receive a free weaving kit to take home.

To find out more about our project or to donate to Amber Refuge visit www.onemillionstarsireland.ie

The opening of the exhibition - May 16 - falls on UNESCO International Day of Light which is also International Day of Living in Peace Together.

The International Day of Living in Peace Together is all about accepting differences and having the ability to listen to, recognize, respect and appreciate others, as well as living in a peaceful and united way.

It is a day to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity.